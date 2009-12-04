5 Mar 2018
American Music Awards 2009
-
1. AMAs 231109 Selana and Shakira
Selena Gomez got into the party season style spirit by sporting a gorgeous silver sequin dress as she stepped onto the red carpet with a bright yellow-clad Shakira.
-
2. AMAs 231109 Rihanna
Rihanna stole the show in her stencil-detail floral-print monochrome dress with a ruffled neckline and high-front, long-back hemline. Striking.
-
3. AMAs 231109 Kate Hudson and Nicole Kidman
Party pals: Kate Hudson and Nicole Kidman were both stunning in silver as they partied the night away at the American Music Awards.
-
4. AMAs 231109 Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez proved she’s still got it when she hit the stage to perform her new single in an armour-style gold studded minidress with an on-trend plaited updo.
-
5. AMAs 231109 Leona Lewis
Vivienne Westwood devotee Leona Lewis hit the American Music Awards in another one of the designer’s stunning creations, which she paired with funky chain shoe boots.
-
6. AMAs 231109 Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys was on fire in her electric-blue, embellished strapless dress with matching heels.
-
7. AMAs 231109 Rihanna
Rihanna worked it at the American Music Awards, pulling out all the fashion stops for the red carpet before wowing on stage in a daring peekaboo bandage outfit. This girl’s on fire.
-
8. AMAs 231109 Fergie
Over-the-shoulder smoulder: Fergie sure knows how to work the cameras! The singer wowed in her funky zip-detail dress covered in bling.
-
9. AMAs 231109 Kristen Bell
Wow! We love Kristen Bell in this youthful, fun white mini, which she teamed with antique-silver strappy heels and a pair of killer legs!
-
10. AMAs 231109 Selena Gomez
What's so funny, Selena Gomez? The actress got a fit of the giggles but still managed to look gorgeous as she made her way down the red carpet at the American Music Awards.
-
11. AMAs 231109 Shakira
Shakira dazzled in a sexy mosaic-print mini with cut-out arms. Loving the funky side-swept hairdo, too.
-
12. AMAs 231109 Lady GaGa
Trust Lady GaGa to go one step further in the style stakes! The eccentric singer took to the stage in what looked like an extra terrestrial costume. Likely to catch on? Nope. Interesting viewing? Yep!
-
13. AMAs 231109 Peas
The Black Eyes Peas certainly turned heads on the red carpet with fierce, futuristic ensembles. Frontwoman Fergie wowed in a crystal-covered gown with a sexy thigh-high split.
-
14. AMAs 231109 Pete Wentz
Pete Wentz was fashion-forward in a cool leather jacket teamed with black trousers tucked in to knee-high boots.
-
15. AMAs 231109 Mary J Blige
Sophisticated and chic, Mary J Blige worked a high-necked black gown with ruched knotted details.
-
16. AMAs 231109 Perez Hilton
Gossip queen Perez Hilton lit up the red carpet in a bright white suit with black piping.
-
17. AMAs 231109 Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman was simply stunning in her ethereal baby-pink and silver one-shouldered gown as she accompanied hubby Keith Urban to the American Music Awards.
-
18. AMAs 231109 Carrie Underwood
Country singer Carrie Underwood was a vision in a metallic gold one-shouldered mini with embellished shoulder and waist detail.
-
19. AMAs 231109 Toni Braxton
Toni Braxton worked statement chunky jewellery with her gorgeous black gown.
-
20. AMAs 231109 Paula Abdul
Paula Abdul was all high-drama in a strapless lace-embroidered dress with a statement train at the American Music Awards.
-
21. AMAs 231109 Demi Lovato
Disney queen Demi Lovato went for romantic pleats and an embellished neckline.
-
22. AMAs 231109 Kelly Clarkson
Singer Kelly Clarkson shimmered and glimmered in a beautiful embellished dress.
-
