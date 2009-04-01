5 Mar 2018
American Character Exhibition Launch
1. Suvari Liu American Character 12/03/09Lucy Liu and Mena Suvari brought their A-list sparkle to the American Character Project launch party in New York. Lucy was bright in a block colour Rachel Roy dress with feathered accents and suede grey YSL Trib Two pumps, whilst Mena opted for a curve-hugging asymmetric Christian Siriano number and fierce chain-strap heels.The pretty pair both turned up to check out the new exhibition, which is a collection of portraits attempting to capture the diversity of the American people.
2. Suvari Goldblum American Character 12/03/09Jeff Goldblum was another VIP attendee on the guestlist, and was hanging out with Mena Suvari at the New York hotspot. The toweringly tall actor was mingling with the art crowd at the all-American themed evening held by The USA Netowork and the Aperture Foundation. The two organisations commissioned a group of eleven photographers to create a celebration of the type of characters that make the United States unique.
3. Liu American Character 12/03/09Lucy Liu was practically aglow at the stylish NY gathering, with her peachy-hued lips, bronzed cheeks and glossy curls. Its comes as little surprise to see the actress present at an art-related event — she is infact a very talented artist herself, having created a number of critically acclaimed paintings and portraits under the pseudonym Yu Ling.
4. Suvari Siriano American Character 12/03/09An excitable Christian Siriano took the opportunity to hang out with the beautiful Mena Suvari at the event — who was rocking a va-va-voom volumised bob. The designer and Project Catwalk winner (who had designed the dress that Mena was wearing) was quite taken with the portraits on display, which were shot by some of the biggest names in photography such as Sylvia Plachy and Mary Ellen Mark. Each photographer was encouraged to bring their unique style to each portrait, resulting in vastly varying pictures.
5. Karan American Character 12/03/09
Also checking out the portraits on display were design queen Donna Karan and publisher Edward Menicheschi. The subjects featured included great American stereotypes, ranging from a young football player, to a homecoming queen and an organic farmer.
