5 Mar 2018
Alice in Wonderland Royal Premiere
1. Alice in Wonderland film premiere
Johnny Depp, who plays the Mad Hatter in the new movie, was cute on the red carpet in blue-tinted shades and and a suit.
2. Alice in Wonderland film premiere
Glamour time! Anne Hathaway dazzled upon arrival in a sequinned Vivienne Westwood strapless dress and Casadel heels.
3. Alice in Wonderland film premiere
Director Tim Burton arrived with wife Helena Bonham Carter, who, as usual, sported her very individual style.
4. Alice in Wonderland film premiere
James Corden and David Walliams arrived looking razor-sharp for the royal premiere of Alice in Wonderland.
5. Alice in Wonderland film premiere
Sharon Osbourne made a rare English red carpet appearance at the Alice in Wonderland premiere, and looked stylish in a wide-legged trouser suit.
6. Alice in Wonderland film premiere
Matt Lucas, who plays Tweedeldum and Tweedledee, looked ultra-trim on the red carpet.
7. Alice in Wonderland film premiere
Mia Wasikowska makes her debut as Alice, and certainly stole the limelight in Valentino Couture at the movie's royal premiere.
8. Alice in Wonderland film premiere
Michael Sheen, who plays the White Rabbit, arrived looking super-smarth with his very pretty guest.
9. Alice in Wonderland film premiere
Barbara Windsor got involved with the theme of the night in this blue suit and matching mini top hat.
10. Alice in Wonderland film premiere
Paloma Faith rocked a futuristic black and gold creation - very fashion-forward!
11. Alice in Wonderland film premiere
Lily Cole was pretty in a printed shift dress and dress coat, teamed with strappy corsage heels and a hot-pink box clutch.
12. Alice in Wonderland film premiere
Vivienne Westwood, who dressed Anne Hathaway for the premiere, donned a crown in a nod to the royal attendees.
13. Alice in Wonderland film premiere
Singer Avril Lavigne was elegant in a figure-forming ruched black dress with streaks in her hair to match.
14. Alice in Wonderland film premiere
Alice Dellal covered up in a furry-trimmed leather jacket and chunky boots.
