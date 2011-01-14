5 Mar 2018
Alberta Ferretti Celebrity Fashion Show
1. Alberta Ferretti 140111 Florence show
Model, socialite and Italian beauty Matilde Borromeo took to the catwalk in this stunning one shoulder silk navy dress with elegant shoulder ruffling and feathering detail.
2. Alberta Ferretti 140111 Florence show
World fencing gold champion Nathalie Moellhausen ditches the shorts and crisp white polos to grace the catwalk in this Ferretti classic. Re-writing the rules of the LBD, this floor length strapless gown shouts grown-up glamour.
3. Alberta Ferretti 140111 Florence show
Looking every inch the Ferretti fairytale princess, actress Nicole Grimaudo wears a gorgeously embellished floor sweeping dusty pink gown.
4. Alberta Ferretti 140111 Florence show
Taking the maxi to even longer lengths, Spanish model Nieves Alvarez wears this fabulous long sleeve midnight blue silk dress with intricate collar detail.
5. Alberta Ferretti 140111 Florence show
Somerset born red head model Olivia Inge turns heads with this embellished earthy toned cocktail dress with feather hem detail.
6. Alberta Ferretti 140111 Florence show
American actress and model Paz de la Huerta flashes some flesh in a floor sweeping black lace dress with bold front beading and classic red lips – we love!
7. Alberta Ferretti 140111 Florence show
Jewellery designer and socialite Zani Gugelamann took to the catwalk in this stunning two-piece. All eyes were on the dazzling intricately embellished skirt, certainly a red carpet fantasy frock!
8. Alberta Ferretti 140111 Florence show
Best known for her role in the Narnia films, a very grown-up Georgie Henley took to the Ferretti catwalk in this beautiful black cocktail number.
9. Alberta Ferretti 140111 Florence show
Former supermodel Marpessa Hennink bedazzles the audience in this two-piece outfit. The shimmering black harlem pants and delicately beaded sheer blouse are a sure fire way to get noticed!
10. Alberta Ferretti 140111 Florence show
British model Poppy Delevigne closes the show with a classic Ferretti white wedding dress. With the traditional bodice, lace over blouse and full feather skirt, this is Ferretti feminine at its best.
