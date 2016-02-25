Tears, Twerking & Tributes: 11 Moments You Need To See From The Brits 2016

Adele stormed the Brit awards with her outfits, awards and that flipping speech, but some other stuff happened too, you know (we see you, Drake…)

The Brit Awards 2016 was 100% Adele’s night. First, there was that red dress, then those speeches, a record breaking four awards (catch up on the full Brits winners list here) and finally a stellar performance in a sequinned Valentino number – as she said herself, “not bad for a girl from Tottenham”.

Aside from Adele (yes, it wasn’t just the Hello singer at the Brits 2016), Drake and Rihanna got steamy on stage, Lorde paid tribute to David Bowie and Justin Bieber hooked up with James Bay (musically speaking we mean). ICYMI, or if you just want to relive the Brits 2016, here are the night’s best moments…

1. First of all, can we talk about Adele’s outfits? We normally see her in something long and black, but she rocked up in a red Giambattista Valli gown, before changing into rainbow sequinned Valentino. Adele's style transformation is impressive. Does it compete with the most memorable Brits dresses of all time, though?

2. We also spotted something suspiciously sparkly on her wedding finger… Adele did gush over her ‘boyfriend’ on the night, but is she actually engaged?! We wouldn’t want to be that wedding singer…

3. Justin Bieber hooked up with James Bay for a low-key performance of Love Yourself, before a fiery rendition of Sorry. If we weren’t Beliebers before, we are now. Here's why we're crushing on Justin Bieber.

4. Annie Lennox and Gary Oldman paid tribute to the late, great David Bowie with an emotional speech about his life, lols (honestly) and the courageous way he faced his illness, before Lorde took on the Thin White Duke for her performance of Life On Mars.

5. Back to Adele… Can we please talk about Tim Peake? The most social media savvy astronaut in the history of existence (we might be exaggerating, but still) presented the Global Success award to Adele. Her response was everything: “I can’t work out if I’m crying because of that video or because Tim Peake did it. My kid is going to think I’m so cool! Tim Peake I love you, I hope you’re OK and not too hungry!”

6. To be honest, Adele’s speeches in general are just the best. From publically supporting Kesha to getting teary over the fact that she got “really lost for a while” and didn’t know if she’d make another album, Adele is the realest.

7. Rihanna. Drake. THAT performance. Rihanna took on a pretty empty set for her performance of Consideration, before a totally unexpected Drake slid on to the stage for Work (or should that be Twerk).

8. Our favourite couples of the night? Newly engaged Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse, who hit the Brits 2016 red carpet; Cheryl and Grimmy back together after The X Factor judge drama; Chris Martin catching up with Alexa Chung and Adele seriously enjoying Jess Glynne’s performance.

9. Then there was The Weeknd. We were hoping for Can’t Feel My Face, but Bella Hadid’s boyfriend took on The Hills instead.

10. The less said about Ant’s dress the better…

11. Hello, it’s Adele again. After a smash Brits success for 2016, Adele ended the night with an emotional performance of When We Were Young.

2016 was pretty crazy, but does it compete with these best Brits moments ever?

Performances from the night are available free of charge, exclusively on Google Play Music, with the streaming service making a donation to Nordoff Robbins and The BRIT Trust for every download. Performances are also available on each artist's official YouTube channel.