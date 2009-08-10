Claire Danes, Rachel Roy, Olivia Palermo, Eva Amurri, Zac Posen and Charlotte Ronson were among the guests and cast who gathered to attend the Cinema Society and Brooks Brothers screening of Max Mayer's new comedy drama film 'Adam' at the AMC Loews theatre in New York last night. To see how the guest sparkled on the night check out our photo gallery for the complete lowdown…

Hugh Dancy (right) plays the leading role of Adam, a young man with Asperger's syndrome who becomes obsessed with Beth played by Rose Byrne (left). The pair dazzled at the Adam film screening at the AMC Loews theatre in New York last night.