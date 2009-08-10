5 Mar 2018
Adam Film Screening
1. party 290709 'Adam' Claire Danes, Zac Posen
2. party 290709 Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne plays the leading role of Beth Buchwald in Max Mayer's film Adam. The Australian actress shone at last night's screening at the AMC Loews theatre in New York. Wearing a stand-out 80s power shoulder print dress, the actress beamed as she posed for the cameras.
Love Rose Bryne's healthy glow? Check out our bronzed babes beauty trends.
3. party 290709 'Adam' Eva Amurri
American actress Eva Amurri, has seemingly had a makeover. Losing her long brown natural locks the actress has gone for a blonde long length bob and we're just loving her new look. Appearing at the Adam screening in New York last night, the actress chose a bright double layered satin vest and teamed it with a cute floral mini skirt and showed off her slender pins in a pair of grey patent courts.
4. party 290709 'Adam' Bee Shaffer
Editor of American Vogue, Anna Wintour's daughter Katherine Shaffer otherwise known as Bee also made an appearance at the film screening of Adam last night. Following in her mother's fashion journalist footsteps Bee has her own blog at the Daily Telegraph. Dressed in an electric blue peplum style satin dress cinched at the waist with a tan leather belt, Bee showed off a well-honed sense of style. The blogger finished her look with sleek shiny hair and statement brows. To get those power brows see our celebrity beauty trends here.
5. party 290709 Charlotte Ronson
Transatlantic fashion designer and sister to music producer Mark, Charlotte Ronson was also there to check out Hugh Dancy's latest flick, Adam. Dressed in an on-trend floral number from her own collection, the designer completed her girlie look with a loose one sided tousled ponytail.
6. party 290709 'Adam' Rose and Hugh
Claire Danes, Rachel Roy, Olivia Palermo, Eva Amurri, Zac Posen and Charlotte Ronson were among the guests and cast who gathered to attend the Cinema Society and Brooks Brothers screening of Max Mayer's new comedy drama film 'Adam' at the AMC Loews theatre in New York last night. To see how the guest sparkled on the night check out our photo gallery for the complete lowdown…
Hugh Dancy (right) plays the leading role of Adam, a young man with Asperger's syndrome who becomes obsessed with Beth played by Rose Byrne (left). The pair dazzled at the Adam film screening at the AMC Loews theatre in New York last night.
party 290709 'Adam' Claire Danes, Zac Posen
