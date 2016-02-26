How To Achieve A-List #BeautyGoals (Without A Glam Squad)

This is an InStyle advertorial

RED-CARPET RADIANCE

If your skin needs a wake-up call try the ‘pinching’ technique – the celebs swear by it and so do we. Think brighter-looking skin that glows from within and is always photo-ready. Where to begin? After moisturising, simply use your thumb and forefinger to gently pinch your skin with enough pressure so it goes a little pink – but know your limits. Work from your jaw line upwards towards your cheeks for a couple of minutes every day. Our verdict? It’s easy, effective and best of all – doesn’t cost a penny!

WATCH: How To Get Red Carpet Ready Skin, With Beauty Director Cassie Steer

HIGH-GLOSS HAIR

Celebs have access to a shedload of products and pros in the know who can blow-dry their hair to perfection. That’s not to say you can’t whip up a homemade hair treatment and DIY – some of our best beauty discoveries are made from experimenting. Our advice? Raid your kitchen cupboards and blitz one egg yolk, half a cup of honey, two teaspoons of coconut oil and a ripe avocado together in a bowl to make an ultra-nourishing hair mask. Apply this concoction from root to tip and leave on for at least twenty minutes before shampooing and conditioning as normal. All that’s left to master is those blow-drying techniques!

WATCH: Red Carpet Tips From A Stylist, With Fashion Features Editor Hannah Rochell

PEARLY-WHITE TEETH

The must-have accessory for every Hollywood star is a beaming smile – it’s always on trend, whatever the season. And whether you go for understated nude gloss or a bold red lipstick, bright white teeth are a must. Want an insider tip? Try the new Oral-B 3D White Luxe Perfection Toothpaste – it reduces up to 100 per cent of surface stains in just 72 hours. Opt for a deep berry shade, as seen backstage at the s/s 2016 Burberry and Anna Sui shows to show off the whiteness of your teeth and don’t forget to flash your best smile!

WATCH: How To Get A Hollywood Smile, With Beauty Writer George Driver

