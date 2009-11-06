5 Mar 2018
A Christmas Carol Premiere
-
1. A Christmas Carol 041109 Colin Firth
The bearded man: Jim Carrey, and his new facial hair, were joined on the red carpet by his gorgeous girlfriend, Jenny McCarthy, who stood out in a fab bright red coat.
-
2. A Christmas Carol 041109 Lucie Jones, Stacey Solomon
Glow, girls! Stacey Solomon and Lucie Jones strike their best pose in differing but equally glamorous outfits.
-
3. A Christmas Carol 041109 Colin Firth
The oh-so-handsome Colin Firth, who stars in the new movie, was joined by Livia Giuggioli on the red carpet.
-
4. A Christmas Carol 041109 Danyl Johnson, Jamie Archer, Olly Murs
Simon Cowell’s over-25 stars, Danyl Johnson, Jamie Archer and Olly Murs, were all seriously smart in sharp suits as they enjoyed the premiere together.
-
5. A Christmas Carol 041109 The Saturdays
Pop’s most glamorous girl band? The Saturdays oozed sexy as they posed for pics at the premiere of A Christmas Carol in an array of trends, including ankle boots, peek-a-boo, and alphabet tights.
-
6. A Christmas Carol 041109 John and Edward
Twins John and Edward (aka Jedward) lapped up the limelight and look funky in the light grey suits with black piping.
-
7. A Christmas Carol 041109 Peter Andre
Peter Andre funked up in a grey-trimmed waistcoat and silver shirt for the premiere of A Christmas Carol in Leicester Square.
-
8. A Christmas Carol 041109 Joe McElderry and Lloyd Daniels
Geordie X Factor star Joe McElderry was dapper in a double-breasted suit, and hit the red carpet with fellow contestant Lloyd Daniels.
-
9. A Christmas Carol 041109 Faryl Smith
Faryl Smith at A Christmas Carol premiere in London
-
10. A Christmas Carol 041109 Jim Carrey
Ever the joker, the star of the film, Jim Carrey pulled funny faces and showed off his new Santa Claus beard.
-
11. A Christmas Carol 041109 Lucie Jones
The X Factor girls are loving Lipsy, and Lucie Jones sported another one of their dresses last night at the Leiccester Square premiere of A Christmas Carol.
-
12. A Christmas Carol 041109 Stacey Solomon
Stacey Solomon opted for sequin monochrome at the premiere, and fashioned her hair in a trendy side updo.
-
13. A Christmas Carol 041109 Lloyd Daniels
Welsh cutie Lloyd Daniels was sharp-suited and booted in a charcoal number with a black tie.
