65th Emmy Awards: The Gongs, Gowns And All The Details…

Nude lace, pretty pastels and jewel tones rule the 2013 Emmy Awards, as Claire Danes wins for Homeland

Television’s finest rolled into Los Angeles last night as the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards welcomed the glamorous and talented to the red carpet.

Nude lace led the way for 2013 dress trends, championed by Claire Danes, January Jones and Kerry Washington, while Zooey Deschanel, Malin Akerman and Julianne Hough carried the look into cool, duck egg blue hues. Rose Byrne also worked light pastels, stepping out in this season’s must-try shade of dusky pink courtesy of Calvin Klein Collection.

The annual dose of traditional high octane glamour came courtesy of Christina Hendricks in long black lace, Carrie Underwood in dramatic Ramona Keveza, Elizabeth Moss in monochrome Andrew Gn and Kaley Cuoco in Vera Wang.

Marchesa proved the designer of choice on the night, worn by Kerry Washington, Alyson Hannigan and Malin Akerman. But it was Prada’s pop of colour that gave Michelle Dockery and Lena Dunham the bright colour edge.

And as for the winners, Breaking Bad beat drama House of Cards to Best Drama Series, while Homeland scooped both Actress in a Drama for Claire Danes and Writing for a Drama to Henry Bromell.

See the full 65th Emmy Awards winners list below…

DRAMA SERIES: Breaking Bad (AMC) ACTOR IN A DRAMA: Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom) ACTRESS IN A DRAMA: Claire Danes (Homeland) WRITING FOR A DRAMA: Henry Bromell (Homeland) DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA: David Fincher (House of Cards) SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA: Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire) SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA: Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad) COMEDY SERIES: Modern Family (ABC) ACTOR IN A COMEDY: Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) ACTRESS IN A COMEDY: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) WRITING FOR A COMEDY: Tina Fey and Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock) DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY: Gali Mancuso (Modern Family) SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY: Tony Hale (Veep) SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY: Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie) MINISERIES OR MOVIE: Behind the Candelabra (HBO) ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE: Michael Douglas (Behind the Candelabra) ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE: Laura Linney (The Big C: Hereafter) WRITING FOR A MINISERIES OR MOVIE: Abi Morgan (The Hour) DIRECTING FOR A MINISERIES OR MOVIE: Steven Soderbergh (Behind the Candelabra) SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE: James Cromwell (American Horror Story: Asylum) SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE: Ellen Burstyn (Political Animals) OUTSTANDING REALITY-COMPEITION PROGRAM: The Voice

