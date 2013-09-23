Nude lace, pretty pastels and jewel tones ruled the red carpet at the 65th Emmy Awards 2013... see all the style hits here!
Zooey Deschanel in J.Mendel at the 65th Emmy Awards 2013
Michelle Dockery in Prada at the 65th Emmy Awards 2013
Kiernan Shipka in Delpozo at the 65th Emmy Awards 2013
Kerry Washington in Marchesa at the 65th Emmy Awards 2013
Elisabeth Moss in Andrew Gn at the 65th Emmy Awards 2013
Claire Danes in Armani Privé at the 65th Emmy Awards 2013
Lena Headley in Alessandra Rich at the 65th Emmy Awards 2013
January Jones in Givenchy at the 65th Emmy Awards 2013
Christina Hendricks in Christian Siriano at the 65th Emmy Awards 2013
Alec Baldwin and daughter Ireland Baldwin in Amanda Wakeley Atelier at the 65th Emmy Awards 2013
Lena Dunham in Prada at the 65th Emmy Awards 2013
Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt in Stuart Weitzman at the 65th Emmy Awards 2013
Heidi Klum in Versace at the 65th Emmy Awards 2013
Alyson Hannigan in Marchesa at the 65th Emmy Awards 2013
Allison Williams in Ralph Lauren at the 65th Emmy Awards 2013
Sofia Vergara in Vera Wang at the 65th Emmy Awards 2013
Zosia Mamet in Honor at the 65th Emmy Awards 2013
Kelly Osbourne in Jenny Packham at the 65th Emmy Awards 2013
Michael Douglas and Matt Damon at the 65th Emmy Awards 2013
