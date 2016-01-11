Award Season 2016 : THE Films And TV You Need To Know About

Last night, the Golden Globes fired the starting gun on 2016 award season. This year, the race is wide open. But what television shows and movies do you need to swot up on? We give you our lowdown on the 2016 movies with the most nominees...

FILM

Title: Carol

Nominated: motion picture drama; drama actress - Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara; director - Todd Haynes; original score

We say: “ A smorgasbord of 50’s elegance, this is also one of the saddest story of unrequited love you might ever see. Blachett, in particular, is at the top of her game.”

Title: The Danish Girl

Nominated: drama actor - Eddie Redmayne; supporting actress - Alicia Vikander; original score

We say: “ Whilst Redmayne’s transformation is certainly newsworthy stuff, it’s Vikander’s subtle and touching performance that deserves award recognition. This is her time.”

Title: Joy

Nominated: motion picture comedy; comedy actress - Jennifer Lawrence

We say: “ Lawrence has done it again: she’s nothing short of a joy in this movie about a female boss (in every sense of the word.)”

Title: Mad Max: Fury Road

Nominated: motion picture drama; director - George Miller

We say: “ We’re disappointed that chief warrior Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) didn’t get a nod in this fast, hectic, apocalyptic flick.”

Title: Room

Nominated: motion picture drama; drama actress - Brie Larson, screenplay

We say: “ A perfectly executed movie adaptation of a book, Larson’s lead performance is nothing short of superb.”

Title: Steve Jobs

Nominated: drama actor - Michael Fassbender; supporting actress - Kate Winslet; screenplay; original score

We say: “ It underperformed at the box office but Fassbender’s performance as Apple’s co-founder has rarely been better.”

Title: The Martian

Nominated: motion picture comedy; comedy actor - Matt Damon; director - Ridley Scott

We say: “ A space epic for geeks and novices alike, Matt Damon cemented his A-list status with this stellar performance.”

Title: The Revenant

Nominated: motion picture drama; drama actor - Leonardo DiCaprio; director - Alejandro González Iñárritu; original score

We say: “ DiCaprio is campaigning HARD for this win, where he plays a legendary frontiersman in the 1800’s, left for dead by his team after a brutal bear attack. Could this be his time?”

Title: Trainwreck

Nominated: motion picture comedy; comedy actress - Amy Schumer

We say: “ Schumer is one of our favourite comedic actresses and this was one of the most enjoyable films of 2015. With this in mind? Just, YES.”

Title: The Hateful Eight

Nominated: screenplay, supporting actress – Jennifer Jason Leigh

We say: “ Quentin Tarantino's murderous western see’s him back to his best and this is a great comeback for Jennifer Jason Leigh.”

TV

Title: Transparent

Nominated: comedy series; comedy actor - Jeffrey Tambor; supporting actress - Judith Light

We say: “ This nails the zeitgeist-y topic of transgender issues led by Caitlyn Jenner. Had the first series not come out before her unveiling, we’d have bet it was loosely based on the Kardashian/Jenner clan.”

Title: Empire

Nominated: drama series; drama actress - Taraji P. Henson

We say: “ The ‘black Dynasty’ is TV gold whilst as wronged matriarch Cookie Lyon, Taraji P. Henson is nothing short of fierce.”

Title: Fargo

Nominated: miniseries; miniseries actress - Kirsten Dunst; miniseries actor - Patrick Wilson

We say: “ This is an art house version of the Coen Brother’s 1996 film of the same name. It’s also a welcome return to one of our favourite indie actresses.”

Title: American Horror Story: Hotel

Nominated: miniseries; miniseries actress - Lady Gaga

We say: “ Never has a series had a problem with taking things to the next level whilst GaGa got a reputation on set for wanting to do even more explicit stuff that was in the script. This would be a deserved win.”

Title: Narcos

Nominated: drama series; drama actor - Wagner Moura

We say: “ As the overweight, demented drug lord Pablo Escabar, Wagner Moura somehow manages to make him kind of sexy. Which, in our book, deserves a win.”

