5 Mar 2018
2010 Fox Programming Presentation
1. Parties 180510 glee girls
Heather Morris, Lea Michele and Dianna Agron
The Glee girls looked fabulous at the 2010 Fox Programming Presentation showing of their legs and stunning dresses.
2. Parties 180510 Cat Deeley
Cat Deeley
Could Cat Deeley look any cuter? Her pastel yellow sundress and gold accessories are just what the doctor ordered for this season, plus we love her long blonde beachy locks
3. Parties 180510 Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron
Glee-ming! Dianna Arton totally worked the look with her clean updo and this red peplum dress. Way to stay classy!
4. Parties 180510 Lea Michele
Lea Michele
Lea Michele showed off her fab figure with a printed micro-mini and totally looked top-notch with that topknot.
5. Parties 180510 Heather Morris
Heather Morris
Heather Morris was gorgeous working the nude trend and that side braid was a perfect touch.
6. Parties 180510 Matthew Morrison
Matthew Morrison
He may be the heart and soul of the Glee club but he definitely stole our heart at the 2010 Fox Programming Presentation. We love his effortless look!
7. Parties 180510 Jessalyn Gilling
Jessalyn Gilling
Terri-fic! Jessalyn arrived looking sexy in a sea-blue minidress with some tempting black peep-toe booties at the 2010 Fox Programming Presentation.
8. Parties 180510 Chris Colfer
Chris Colfer
Kurt is the most fashionable Glee diva and this blue suit is without a doubt his claim to fame in that category. Kudos Chris, you look fabulous!
9. Parties 180510 Jenna Ushkowitz
Jenna Ushkowitz
Jenna looks like an angel in this white mini, we love the way she keeps her hair out of the way with her tousled updo.
10. Parties 180510 Mark Salling
Mark Salling
Mark played it cool at the 2010 Fox Programming Presentation in a torn pair of denim and leather jacket.
11. Parties 180510 Jayma Mays
Jayma Mays
Jemma Mays does not need any counselling on her fashion skills! This turquoise number looks spectacular with her skin tone and hair colour. Way to use colour to your advantage!
12. Parties 180510 Joshua Jackson
Joshua Jackson
Very handsome! Joshua Jackson was summer perfection in this amazing light grey suit and matching tie.
13. Parties 180510 Emily Deschanel
Emily Deschanel
Rocked the animal-printed maxi dress trend at the 2010 Fox Programming Presentation and looked fierce and quite beautiful.
14. Parties 180510 Amber Riley
Amber Riley
Amber Riley looked fantastic in this ethnic print dress, seems like designing the clubs costumes pay off towards her personal style.
15. Parties 180510 Cory Monteith
Cory Monteith
Cory was Finn-tasic in this grey ensemble and looked every bit the part of the most popular guy in school!
16. parties 180510 Kevin McHale
Kevin McHale
We cant help but love Artie and even more so in this suit! The dark framed glasses really add to the total look. Way cool!
17. Parties 180510 Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch kept it cool with a blue metallic shirt at the 2010 Fox Programming Presentation.
18. Parties 180510 Lea Michele
Lea Michele
Lea Michele rode in on the back of a golf cart in style to get to the 2010 Fox Programming Presentation.
