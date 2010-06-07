5 Mar 2018
2010 Crystal & Lucy Awards
-
1. LUCY Courteney and Vanessa
New BFFs? Courteney Cox and Vanessa Hudgens made a picture-perfect couple in their beautiful black dresses at the 2010 Crystal & Lucy Awards.
-
2. LUCY Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston let her hair down and enjoyed dinner at the 2010 Crystal & Lucy Awards, where she donned a cowl-necked black dress and caught up with her best pal Courteney Cox.
-
3. LUCY Emily Blunt
So elegant, so chic, so pretty! We love Emily Blunt in this lace-detail draped dress from Elie Saab's A/W 2010 collection, which she teamed with satin nude accessories and a trendy hair band.
-
4. LUCY Debra Messing
Wow! Debra Messing totally rocked in her gorgeous belted LBD, which she funked up even further in a strappy cream Louboutins.
-
5. LUCY Courteney Cox and David Arquette
Courteney Cox and David Arquette made a trés stylish couple in their black ensembles at the 2010 Crystal & Lucy Awards.
-
6. LUCY Nikki Reed
Twilight star Nikki Reed opted for romantic in her ruffled frock, which she finished with peep-toe heels.
-
7. LUCY Maggie Grace
Lost star Maggie Grace showed off her never-ending pins in a pretty raspberry-pink dress with a statement ruffled neckline.
-
8. LUCY Lily Collins
Phil Collins's daughter Lily Collins looked sexy at the 2010 Crystal & Lucy Awards in a strapless ruched mini.
-
9. LUCY Rachel and Sally
Brothers & Sisters stars Rachel Griffiths and Sally Field had a cuddle and a catch-up at the 2010 Crystal & Lucy Awards. Rachel opted for a draped LBD, while Sally was more summery in a stylish white suit.
-
10. LUCY Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens worked a stylish minidress with a sheer full-length overlay at the 2010 Crystal & Lucy Awards. Cute sequin bustline.
-
11. LUCY Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
Aww. Friends back together - and looking very gorgeous! Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston both opted for a pretty black dress at the 2010 Crystal & Lucy Awards.
-
12. LUCY Leslie Mann
Judd Apatow's wife Leslie Mann had us drooling in a stunning monochrome fit-and-flare dress with subtle gold accents. Stunning.
-
13. LUCY Courteney Cox
Divine. The one word we think sums up Courteney Cox in her puff-sleeved black pencil dress and to-kill-for peep-toe Louboutins.
LUCY Courteney and Vanessa
New BFFs? Courteney Cox and Vanessa Hudgens made a picture-perfect couple in their beautiful black dresses at the 2010 Crystal & Lucy Awards.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018