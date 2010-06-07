5 Mar 2018
2010 BAFTA TV Awards
1. BAFTA Amanda Holden
Amanda Holden was the belle of the ball at the BAFTA TV Awards bash in a high-octane nude Quintana Couture one-shouldered gown.
2. BAFTA Ruth Wilson
Brit actress Ruth Wilson channelled 50s style in a charcoal-grey dress with gleaming gold heels.
3. BAFTA Ashley Jensen
Ugly Betty star Ashley Jenson was sleek and chic in her one-shouldered full-length black gown by Moschino.
4. BAFTA Emilia Fox
A classic-looking Emilia Fox showed off her Louis Vuitton purse as she walked the red carpet at the BAFTA TV Awards 2010 in a beautiful black dress by Kate Halfpenny.
5. BAFTA Lacey Turner
EastEnders star Lacey Turner could have given an A-list starlet a run for her money in this exquisite shell-print gown by Cream. Love this updo and drop earrings.
6. BAFTA Kara Tointon
Kara Tointon was heavenly in a white asymmetric gown by Donna Karan and some stunning accent jewellery by Hot Diamonds.
7. BAFTA Julie Walters
Julie Walters worked a floaty silk blouse, which she paired with a cropped jacket and smart black trousers. The star picked up a Leading Actress gong for her performance in Channel 4's Mo.
8. BAFTA Sophie Okonedo
Sophie Okonedo looked fabulous in sculptural Vivienne Westwood.
9. BAFTA Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell
Britain's Got Talent stars Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell celebrate him picking up The Special Award recognising his outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry.
10. BAFTA Romola Garai
Romala Garai was fashion-forward in a sexy ensemble by Sophia Kokosalaki.
11. BAFTA Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly
Ant & Dec picked up an award in the Entertainment Performance category for their hilarious double act on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! They both looked smart in suits by Spencer Hart.
12. BAFTA Simon Cowell with Ant and Dec
Simon Cowell and Ant & Dec all had a reason to smile: they both picked up a coveted golden mask!
13. BAFTA Tamzin Outhwaite and Tom Ellis
Funky! Tamsin Outhwaite was fantastic in a nude Maria Grachvogel jumpsuit, and enjoyed the BAFTA TV Awards with hubby Tom Ellis.
14. BAFTA Jane Lynch and Lara Embry
Decked out in Armani, Glee star Jane Lynch posed for pics with her new wife.
15. BAFTA Helena Bonham Carter
Helena Bonham Carter was her usual unique self in a red dress teamed with a tiny top hat and veil and round purple shades.
16. BAFTA Gail Porter
Gail Porter showcased hew new pink hairstyle as she posed for pics in a cropped jacket, skinny jeans and studded heels. She glammed things up with a pretty accent neck-piece by Hot Diamonds.
17. BAFTA Graham Norton
Graham Norton hosted the star-studded bash at the London Palladium in a wet-look black suit by Dolce & Gabbana.
18. BAFTA Tim Burton
Tim Burton waved to fans as he arrived on the red carpet in a black suit and blue shades.
19. BAFTA Katie Price
Bringing the drama to the awards, as ever, was Katie Price in a flowing black gown by Dolly Couture which she teamed with twinkling chandelier earrings by Hot Diamonds.
20. BAFTA Tina O'Brien
Tina O'Brien of Coronation Street fame went for the high street option in this cute white frock by Coast and a pair of killer gold heels by Carvela.
21. BAFTA Andrea McLean
Loose Women's leading lady, Andrea McLean, was glamorous in a strapless, floor-length pewter gown with lace embellishment by Caroline Castigliano. Loose Women may not have won any awards but this frock is most definitely a winner on Andrea!
22. BAFTA Beverly Turner and James Cracknell
British rowing champion James Cracknell attended the BAFTA TV Awards with wife Beverly Turner who was glamorous in a peachy-hued silk gown by Jenny Packham.
-
23. BAFTA Suranne Jones
Coronation Street star Suranne Jones took a leaf out of Sarah Jessica Parker's book and wore this gorgeous Halston Heritage dress to this year's BAFTA TV Awards.
