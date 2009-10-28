5 Mar 2018
2009 Hollywood Film Awards
-
1. HOLLYWOOD AWARDS 271009 Kate Beckinsale, Len Wiseman
Aww. Loved-up couple Kate Beckinsale and Len Wiseman made a very glamorous pair on the red carpet at the 2009 Hollywood Film Awards.
-
2. HOLLYWOOD AWARDS 271009 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger is always individual on the red carpet, and she worked it again at the Hollywood Film Awards in a white dress with an above-the-knee hemline and a sweeping train.
-
3. HOLLYWOOD AWARDS 271009 Julianne Moore
Feminine and fashionable, Julianne Moore was a vision in her coral-coloured puff-sleeved dress and playful monochrome heels at the Hollywood Film Awards in LA.
-
4. HOLLYWOOD AWARDS 271009 Charlize Theron
Wow! Charlize Theron blew us away in this leather skirt and bustier top. The really clever touches were in the finer details, namely that cute check clutch, the sparkly-toed shoes and that stunning turquoise ring.
-
5. HOLLYWOOD AWARDS 271009 Hilary Swank
Hliary Swank was daring in a cut-out, embellished floor-sweeper, which she teamed with glamorous drop earrings and a bouffant back-swept hairdo.
-
6. HOLLYWOOD AWARDS 271009 Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale has red carpet dressing down pat, and she was camera-ready again at the 2009 Hollywood Film Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in a stunning one-shouldered, ruched dress, which she teamed with gorgeous gold accessories.
-
7. HOLLYWOOD AWARDS 271009 Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel was ultra-cute in her Luella Judy dress from the S/S 2010 collection – we heart the little bow in partcular.
-
8. HOLLYWOOD AWARDS 271009 Carey Mulligan
Rising star Carey Mulligan – set to become a big star after receiving rave reviews for her first movie An Education – was pretty in a bow-fronted top and feathered skirt at the 2009 Hollywood Film Awards.
-
9. HOLLYWOOD AWARDS 271009 Maria Bello
Maria Bello was chic and elegant at the bash in a sequin-embellished long-sleeved dress and tumbling curly tresses.
-
10. HOLLYWOOD AWARDS 271009 Bradley cooper
Who could resist that gorgeous smile? Bradley Cooper was on top sizzling form at the Hollywood Film Awards in LA in a checked shirt and charcoal suit.
-
11. HOLLYWOOD AWARDS 271009 AnnaLynne McCord
AnnaLynne McCord chanelled this season’s lace trend in a black one-shoulder wonder.
HOLLYWOOD AWARDS 271009 Kate Beckinsale, Len Wiseman
Aww. Loved-up couple Kate Beckinsale and Len Wiseman made a very glamorous pair on the red carpet at the 2009 Hollywood Film Awards.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018