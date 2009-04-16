5 Mar 2018
17 Again Premiere, LA
-
1. Efron Trachtenberg 17 Again premiere 14/04/09Where Zac Efron goes, hoards of screaming girls follow, and the LA premiere of 17 Again was no exception. The High School Musical sensation hit the red carpet alongside his equally gorgeous co-star, Gossip Girl Michelle Trachtenberg. The pair were all smiles for the cameras outside the Grayman's Chinese Theatre, where they were also joined by the whole host of A-listers who had turned out to see the comedy flick.
-
2. Perry 17 Again premiere 14/04/09Not usually one to lap up the limelight, it was nice to see a fresh-faced Matthew Perry out and about and smiling for the cameras. The Friends star plays a 37-year-old dad in the film, who after a freak accident finds himself ’17 Again’ and stuck inside the body of his teenage self — played by Zac Efron.
-
3. Hudgens 1 17 Again premiere 14/04/09Playing the supportive girlfriend was Vanessa Hudgens, who hung back on the red carpet to let boyfriend Zac Efron take centre stage. The on and off-screen lovebirds are rarely seen apart when they hit events together, but Vanessa more than held her own in this blush coloured Zac Posen mini-dress, which she cinched in at the waist with a thick black belt.
-
4. Mann Perry 17 Again premiere 14/04/09Having already premiered in London and Sydney, the LA prem was the first which saw the four leading cast members reunited on the red carpet. Zac Efron was joined by Michelle Trachtenberg, Leslie Mann and Matthew Perry, as they posed for some group photos together before stepping inside to watch the film.
-
5. Efron Bleu 17 Again premiere 14/04/09
There was a real High School (Musical)reunion on the red carpet, as the stars of the hugely successful film trilogy all turned out to cheer on their former co-star Zac Efron. Corbin Bleu took the opportunity to have a quick catch up with his old pal amidst all the media madness.
-
6. Jonas Brothers 17 Again 14/04/09The cream of the Disney-film crop were out in force on the LA red carpet, and those increasingly in-demand Jonas Brothers caused almost as much of a furore as Zac Efron when they arrived. Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas were carefully co-ordinating as ever in their casual brown jackets and jeans.
-
7. Bynes 17 Again premiere 14/04/09Another hot young starlet, Amanda Bynes arrived at the premiere, flashing her enviable pins in a figure-hugging LBD and towering platform courts. The Hairspray actress brightened up her sleek ensemble with sparkling jewels, a metallic clutch and blonde California-chick waves.
-
8. Efron Mann 17 Again premiere 14/04/09Leading man Zac Efron paused for a few snaps with his leading ladies, Michelle Trachtenberg and Leslie Mann. Zac plays the part of a 37-year-old man stuck in a 17-year-old's body in the film — with his unsuspecting daughter played by Michelle, and equally in-the-dark wife played by Leslie.
-
9. Hudgens 2 17 Again premiere 14/04/09Despite it being Zac's night, Vanessa Hudgens was also enjoying the attention from the screaming crowds — the majority of whom were no doubt die-hard High School Musical fans. Unsurprisingly, she was also a favourite amongst the photographers too, and she happily obliged by striking a few poses and flashing those pearly whites.
-
10. Snow 17 Again premiere 14/04/09Brittany Snow jumped on the spring summer '09 trend for pastel hues, covering up her frosty-yellow bandage frock with a cute cropped blazer. The US actress toughened up the look with black nails and accessories and some fierce cross-strap heels.
-
11. Trachtenberg 17 Again premiere 14/04/09It must be tough making sure you look presentable for all those flashbulbs… Luckily for Michelle Trachtenberg, her stylist (or perhaps just a very loyal friend) was on hand to check that every perfectly groomed hair was still in place.
-
12. Efron 17 Again premiere 14/04/09This guy must be getting used to being mobbed by adoring pre-teen girls wherever he goes. 21-year-old Zac Efron kept his loyal fans happy, spending ages signing autographs, posing for pictures and just generally wowing them by being within touching distance.
-
13. Snow Bynes 17 Again premiere 14/04/09Once inside, Brittany Snow was hanging out with Hairspray co-star and old pal Amanda Bynes. While Brittany whipped off her jacket to show off her spaghetti-strap dress to full effect, Amanda on the other hand was obviously feeling the chill — and decided to cover up her LBD with a sleek black blazer.
-
14. Efron Trachtenberg2 17 Again premiere 14/04/09The pair that everyone wanted to talk to were Zac Efron and Michelle Trachtenberg, who were clearly bemused by the sheer volume of press and fans that had gathered outside the infamous Grauman's Chinese Theatre. While Zac was looking dapper in his sharp black suit and tie, Michelle positively glowed in this gorgeous plum-coloured gown with crystal embellishment on the bodice — which she beautifully accessorised with golden jewels and a sweeping high ponytail.
1 of 14
Efron Trachtenberg 17 Again premiere 14/04/09
Where Zac Efron goes, hoards of screaming girls follow, and the LA premiere of 17 Again was no exception. The High School Musical sensation hit the red carpet alongside his equally gorgeous co-star, Gossip Girl Michelle Trachtenberg. The pair were all smiles for the cameras outside the Grayman's Chinese Theatre, where they were also joined by the whole host of A-listers who had turned out to see the comedy flick.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018