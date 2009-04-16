Where Zac Efron goes, hoards of screaming girls follow, and the LA premiere of 17 Again was no exception. The High School Musical sensation hit the red carpet alongside his equally gorgeous co-star, Gossip Girl Michelle Trachtenberg. The pair were all smiles for the cameras outside the Grayman's Chinese Theatre, where they were also joined by the whole host of A-listers who had turned out to see the comedy flick.