See All the Stars on the 2017 <em>TIME</em> 100 Gala Red Carpet

Talk about a star-studded red carpet.

This year's TIME 100 was announced last week, and the annual list of the 100 most influential people across the spectrums of politics, the arts, sports, and media did not disappoint. The celebs turned out to celebrate the 2017 honorees at the TIME 100 Gala last night at Lincoln Centre in New York City, where many of those that were recognized showed up at the event alongside a multitude of other notable figures.

Actress Blake Lively glowed in a sheer embellished Marchesa number and metallic heels with husband and honoree Ryan Reynolds, who opted for a dapper fitted navy blue suit. Meanwhile, honoree Viola Davis wowed in a regal Armani gown and dazzling Buccellati jewels as she made her way into the function. Leslie Jones, Sarah Paulson, Ashley Graham, Margot Robbie, Naomi Campbell, Lindsey Vonn, Trevor Noah, Katie Couric, and more were also among the attendees.

Honourees John Legend (who looked handsome in a classic black suit) and Demi Lovato (who wowed in blue Zuhair Murad Couture) lit up the room with musical performances at the star-studded soirée, where all the heavy-hitters on the list were recognised for their contributions in the last year.

Scroll down to check out all the stylish looks from the TIME 100 Gala red carpet.