See All the Best Looks from the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards 

Fashion's biggest night is here! Designers and celebrities are currently arriving at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City to honour the best and the brightest in the industry at the 2017 Council of Fashion Designers of America's Fashion Awards. As one might expect when fashion's biggest names get together, the red carpet is filled with some incredible looks.
Heidi Klum arrived alongside designer Zac Posen in one of his creations. The supermodel and Project Runway judge looked gorgeous in a plunging white gown and the best part? It was made in a comfortable jersey fabric, per her request. "I just wanted something slinky and sexy," she told Brad Goreski on the red carpet. She's not the only one who looked stunning. Mandy Moore looked fierce in a leopard-print Kate Spade dress, while Diane Kruger wore a chic Monse design.
While we can't wait to see who will take home this year's biggest awards, we're equally excited to celebrate some of the icons who will be honored tonight. Rick Owens will take home the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath will receive the Founder's Award, and Cecile Richards, Gloria Steinem, and Janelle Monae will receive the Board of Directors' Tribute for their work during the historic Women's March.
Scroll to see the hottest look on the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet, and for the first time ever, live-stream the red carpet and he ceremony on the CFDA's Facebook page starting at 6 p.m. EST.
1. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman in Oscar de la Renta.
2. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o in Jason Wu.
3. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra in Michael Kors.
4. Kerry Washington
5. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger in Monse.
6. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid in The Row
7. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
8. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss in Diane von Furstenberg.
9. Gabrielle Union
10. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid in Off-White.
11. Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore in Kate Spade.
12. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn in Tanya Taylor.
13. Suki Waterhouse
14. Chloë Grace Moretz
15. Kate Bosworth
16. Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields in Sachin & Babi.
17. Hailey Baldwin
18. Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls in Michael Kors Collection.
19. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo in Banana Republic.
20. Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge in Jason Wu.
21. Ellie Kemper
Ellie Kemper in Kate Spade.
22. Rowan Blanchard
Rowan Blanchard in Coach.
23. Haim
24. Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha in Cynthia Rowley.
25. Jaimie Alexander
26. Mary Elizabeth Winstead
27. Amanda Peet
28. Diane von Furstenberg
29. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum in Zac Posen.
30. Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk in Philosophy.
31. Gloria Steinem and Kathy Najimy
32. Jac Jagaciak
33. Imaan Hammam
34. Zac Posen
35. Cecile Richards
36. Brad Goreski
Brad Goreski in Marc Jacobs.
37. Zanna Roberts Rassi
38. Nicole Miller
39. Heron Preston