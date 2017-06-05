See All the Best Looks from the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards 

Fashion's biggest night is here! Designers and celebrities are currently arriving at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City to honour the best and the brightest in the industry at the 2017 Council of Fashion Designers of America's Fashion Awards. As one might expect when fashion's biggest names get together, the red carpet is filled with some incredible looks.

Heidi Klum arrived alongside designer Zac Posen in one of his creations. The supermodel and Project Runway judge looked gorgeous in a plunging white gown and the best part? It was made in a comfortable jersey fabric, per her request. "I just wanted something slinky and sexy," she told Brad Goreski on the red carpet. She's not the only one who looked stunning. Mandy Moore looked fierce in a leopard-print Kate Spade dress, while Diane Kruger wore a chic Monse design.

While we can't wait to see who will take home this year's biggest awards, we're equally excited to celebrate some of the icons who will be honored tonight. Rick Owens will take home the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath will receive the Founder's Award, and Cecile Richards, Gloria Steinem, and Janelle Monae will receive the Board of Directors' Tribute for their work during the historic Women's March.

Scroll to see the hottest look on the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet, and for the first time ever, live-stream the red carpet and he ceremony on the CFDA's Facebook page starting at 6 p.m. EST.