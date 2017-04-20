11 Things To See And Do At The Tribeca Film Festival 

New York’s spring culture season is officially in bloom thanks in part to the Tribeca Film Festival, which kicks off this week. Founded 15 years ago by Robert DeNiro and Jane Rosenthal as a means to revitalize downtown Manhattan post-9/11, the TFF (as it is known by those in the know) has expanded from a niche happening to an intriguing centrifuge of entertainment.

The festival includes every variation of film (narrative features, documentaries, and fully immersive virtual reality experiences) as well as A-list talks, exclusive TV releases, and even quick, blink and you’ll miss it Snapchat shorts.

Interested? We’ve got you covered; here are the 11 events you should not miss.