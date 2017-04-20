11 Things To See And Do At The Tribeca Film Festival 

New York’s spring culture season is officially in bloom thanks in part to the Tribeca Film Festival, which kicks off this week. Founded 15 years ago by Robert DeNiro and Jane Rosenthal as a means to revitalize downtown Manhattan post-9/11, the TFF (as it is known by those in the know) has expanded from a niche happening to an intriguing centrifuge of entertainment.
The festival includes every variation of film (narrative features, documentaries, and fully immersive virtual reality experiences) as well as A-list talks, exclusive TV releases, and even quick, blink and you’ll miss it Snapchat shorts.
Interested? We’ve got you covered; here are the 11 events you should not miss.
-
1. THE HOUSE OF Z
Zac Posen began his fashion reign at a mere 20 years old when he designed an outfit for Naomi Campbell that caught the eye of former Interview editor Ingrid Sischy. A charming downtown kid with swagger, he was quickly catapulted into the spotlight, but eventually developed a reputation for diva-like behavior within the industry that had once embraced him. Now, 17 years later, an evolved Posen, his family, and fashion's top critics — including InStyle's own Eric Wilson— discuss his challenging road to success. For tickets, click here.
-
2. I AM HEATH LEDGER
If you’re of a certain age, and happened to be living in New York at the time, you’ll remember the bolt of shock that reverberated throughout the city in 2008 when news of Heath Ledger’s untimely passing came to light. Aside from being an incredible actor, he was also a friendly face—it was not uncommon to see the Aussie native tooling around town, or at parties of a certain stripe. Nearly 10 years after his death, Ledger’s friends and family band together for this intimate documentary. For tickets, click here.
-
3. BARBRA STREISAND TALKS TO GORE DIRECTOR ROBERT RODRIGUEZ
An interesting pairing to say the least, but who better to quiz the iconic EGOT performer about the details of her incredible life than a scrappy self-taught director from Texas? For tickets, click here.
-
4. RESERVOIR DOGS 25th ANNIVERSARY ON 35MM FILM
For one night only, Rodriguez chum and Reservoir Dogs director Quentin Tarantino fetes the 25th anniversary of his first commercial success with all of his colorful misters —Tim Roth, Steve Buscemi, Michael Madsen, and Harvey Keitel— in a special 35mm film screening (pulled from his archive), followed by a panel discussion with the cast. For tickets, click here.
-
5. AWAKE, A DREAM FROM STANDING ROCK
It’s not just all fluff at TFF. Executive produced by actress Shailene Woodley, Awake provides an inside look at North Dakota’s politically-charged hotspot known as Standing Rock and the native tribes that the corruptive pipeline affects. For tickets, click here.
-
6. SNAPCHAT SHORTS
Have a short attention span? This event is for you! Having whittled it down from hundreds of submissions, judges Jason Biggs, Andy Cohen, and Eva Longoria will reveal the big winner of the festival’s first competition of Snapchat shorts. For tickets, click here.
-
7. THE SINNER
See Jessica Biel as you’ve never seen her before, as a mother who is inexplicably in a violent, based on the book of the same name by German crime novelist Petra Hammesfahr. For tickets, click here.
-
8. CLIVE DAVIS: THE SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES
If you’re a true music lover, you won’t want to miss this documentary on the man responsible for launching the careers of Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Whitney Houston, Rod Stewart, TLC, and many more. It’s finally Clive Davis’s turn to be in the spotlight. For tickets, click here.
-
9. GIRL TALK WITH LENA DUNHAM, JENNI KONNER & AMERICA FERRERA
Hot on the heels of their much talked about final season of Girls, Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner partner up for a sure to be tweet-worthy discussion on their famed show, career highs and lows. Moderated by America Ferrera. For tickets, click here.
-
10. MEANWHILE LENA DUNHAM’S ARTISTIC MOM HELMS A ROM-COM
It runs in the family. Artist-turned-director Laurie Simmons (aka Lena Dunham’s mom) helms her first feature film about a woman who house-sits in upstate New York and soon becomes the object of desire for a trio of local men after they are invited to participate in her art project. Starring Parker Posey, it’s an endearing coming of age film Simmons’ daughter is sure to appreciate. For tickets, click here.
-
11. THE GODFATHER OF ALL RENUNIONS
“Make him an offer he can’t refuse,” is a Brando-branded line that lives on in cinematic history. Refusal is not an option when it comes to the chance of watching The Godfather and its awe-inspiring sequel with the original cast members and famed director Francis Ford Coppola at Radio City Music Hall. The event will feature a panel discussion afterward and will be the official close the festival. Don't disappoint the Coreleones and get your tickets asap.