5 Cannes Film Festival Movies That Are Destined to Be Blockbuster Hits

It’s hard not to get caught up in the glitz and glamor of Cannes Film Festival’s onslaught of red carpet arrivals and yacht parties, but at the heart of the event is one thing: MOVIES. Cannes is, indeed, a film festival—a really impressive one, at that.
If you can pull yourself away from the stream of celebrity Instagrams for a second or two, take a look at five of the festival’s most highly anticipated offerings. These movies are going to be springing up everywhere in a matter of months, so keep your eyes peeled!
Scroll down below to see the films we’re betting on.
-
1. Okja
From the director of Snowpiercer comes Okja, a Netflix Original film that’s made its way (however controversially) into competition at Cannes. The tale toggles between South Korea and America, following a young girl in her hard-fought attempt to keep a large and mysterious animal out of the hands of exploitation-seeking U.S. corporations. Featuring Tilda Swinton as a self-absorbed and wholly greed-driven CEO, well, this is one film you’re not going to want to miss—and you don’t have to (it’s on Netflix)!
-
2. Happy End
The latest from director Michael Haneke (Amour) follows an upper class family in Calais, France, near the “Calais Jungle,” the site of a controversial migrant camp. From what we’ve gleaned, the film will attempt to highlight the unreality of how many are afforded the ability to ignore the world around them, blind to everything outside their own personal bubble. (P.S.: It stars dazzling badass Isabelle Huppert, so you know we’re going to love it.)
-
3. Wonderstruck
Todd Haynes’s follow up to Carol chronicles the lives of two children from different eras whose lives mirror each other in surprising ways. With an ensemble cast featuring the talent of Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams, we’ve no doubt the director’s latest will live up to its award-winning predecessor.
-
4. How to Talk To Girls At Paries
This soon-to-be hit features the talent of teen star Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, and The Affair’s Ruth Wilson. Set in suburban London in the ‘70s (think: punk), the film has everything we (I) want in a movie: romance, music, retro fashion, Europe, and (wait for it)… ALIENS. That’s right, Elle Fanning is truly out of this word in the latest buzz-worthy project from director John Cameron Mitchell.
-
5. The Beguiled
Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning must really make a great team! The pair’s at it again, starring in Sofia Coppola’s latest, The Beguiled, along with Colin Farrell and the director’s ride-or-die, Kirsten Dunst. The eerie Southern-set Civil War era thriller focuses on a group of sheltered women and the unexpected events that come to pass when they take in a wounded soldier (Farrell). Coppola + Dunst + a truly beguiling trailer leads us to believe greatness is waiting in the wings.