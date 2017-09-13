All the Major Model Moments You Can't Miss from SS18 New York Fashion Week

Fashion month has begun! The festivities kicked off on Wednesday night in New York City, and NYFW started with a bang as major names like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Joan Smalls lit up Tom Ford’s catwalk. And you can bet that won’t be the last we’ll see of these veteran models over the next four weeks of fashion shows.
From New York to London, Milan, and Paris, the hottest designers will be showing their spring/summer 2018 collections on the runways—and often using some major star power to show off the duds. From up-and-coming models like Dilone and 16-year-old Kaia Gerber (above) to industry veterans like Liya Kebede, we’ve rounded up all the major model moments we’ve seen throughout fashion month.
Keep scrolling to see what happens when these experts hit the runway, and you’ll understand why we’re seeing stars.
-
1. Kaia Gerber
Gerber continued her NYFW domination at Coach, where she looked gorgeous in a leather jacket and sparkly separates.
-
2. Winnie Harlow
Harlow owned the glitter catwalk at Coach.
-
3. Bella and Gigi Hadid
After Gigi was sent down the runway without a shoe, Bella helped her big sis down the catwalk at Anna Sui.
-
4. Bella Hadid
The 20-year-old was a natural beauty at Oscar De La Renta.
-
5. Ashley Graham
Graham strut her stuff in lingerie at the Addition Elle show.
-
6. Sara Sampaio
The Victoria's Secret Angel freed the nipple at Zadig & Voltaire.
-
7. Karlie Kloss
Kloss had a bridal moment in a white gown for John Paul Ataker.
-
8. Ashley Graham
The model rocked a crop top and cut-up skirt at Prabal Gurung.
-
9. Gigi Hadid
Gigi's abs stole the show in this red dress at Prabal Gurung.
-
10. Candice Huffine
Huffine stunned in an emerald green number with a dramatic slit at Prabal Gurung.
-
11. Taylor Hill
Hill had legs for days in a high-slit sheath at Prabal Gurung.
-
12. Kaia Gerber
The 16-year-old looked fierce at Fenty Puma by Rihanna.
-
13. Gigi Hadid
Gigi looked like a skater girl in a mini, sneakers, and backwards hat while walking in Jeremy Scott.
-
14. Karlie Kloss
Kloss went pantless at Jeremy Scott in a T-shirt and thigh-high boots.
-
15. Gigi Hadid
The model rocked a jewel-embellished sheer dress at Jeremy Scott.
-
16. Teyana Taylor
Taylor strut her stuff at the GCDS fashion show in white separates.
-
17. Bella Hadid
The 20-year-old showed a sliver of her toned abs at Jason Wu in a striped dress with a thigh-high slit.
-
18. Gigi Hadid
The supermodel looked ethereal in a white sweater and dramatic skirt at Brandon Maxwell.
-
19. Karlie Kloss
Kloss stunned in a soft sweater and full skirt while walking in Brandon Maxwell's fashion show.
-
20. Candice Swanepoel
The Victoria's Secret model rocked a utilitarian vibe at Alexander Wang.
-
21. Bella Hadid
Bella was a "Party Animal" at Alexander Wang's show on the streets of Brooklyn.
-
22. Kendall Jenner
Jenner stunned in all black during WangFest.
-
23. Kaia Gerber
Gerber looked angelic in a white dress for Alexander Wang's fashion show.
-
24. Dilone
The up-and-coming model made a splash during Brock's NYFW show in a floral dress and belted coat.
-
25. Kaia Gerber
Cindy Crawford's 16-year-old daughter made her fashion week debut at Calvin Klein and gave us some major déjà vu—her supermodel mom was a staple during Klein's shows back in the '90s.
-
26. Liya Kebede
The fashion week veteran looked futuristic at Calvin Klein.
-
27. Joan Smalls
The Victoria's Secret model was pretty in pink during Tom Ford's spring/summer '18 runway show.
-
28. Kendall Jenner
Jenner rocked mom Kris's pixie cut during Tom Ford's NYFW show.
-
29. Gigi Hadid
Hadid walked her first catwalk of SS18 NYFW for Tom Ford, looking like a blonde Barbie in a pink sheath dress.