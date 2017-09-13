All the Major Model Moments You Can't Miss from SS18 New York Fashion Week

Fashion month has begun! The festivities kicked off on Wednesday night in New York City, and NYFW started with a bang as major names like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Joan Smalls lit up Tom Ford’s catwalk. And you can bet that won’t be the last we’ll see of these veteran models over the next four weeks of fashion shows.

From New York to London, Milan, and Paris, the hottest designers will be showing their spring/summer 2018 collections on the runways—and often using some major star power to show off the duds. From up-and-coming models like Dilone and 16-year-old Kaia Gerber (above) to industry veterans like Liya Kebede, we’ve rounded up all the major model moments we’ve seen throughout fashion month.

Keep scrolling to see what happens when these experts hit the runway, and you’ll understand why we’re seeing stars.