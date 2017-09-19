You’re Going to Love London's New Way to Wear Athleisure

19 Sep 2017
British designers are putting a sweet new spin on classic sports gear this London Fashion Week by way of soft pastels, feminine fits, and sparkly embellishments. For a lower key take on the look, consider a satin tracksuit à la Peter Pilotto or cop Pringle of Scotland’s slouchy knit dress/Teva-esque sandal pairing. Emporio Armani, meanwhile, presents a more daring interpretation of the sporty-femme trend: a sheer bubblegum skirt anchored by a graphic pullover and white trainers.
VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of New York Fashion Week
RELATED: First Look At Selena Gomez's Puma Collaboration
Keep scrolling for these gym class-gone-girly ensembles and more.
-
1. Pringle of Scotland
-
2. Emporio Armani
-
3. Anya Hindmarch
-
4. Topshop Unique
-
5. Christopher Kane