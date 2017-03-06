Instaland: 5 Reasons Why Iceland Is The Ultimate Instagram Destination

Iceland is the ultimate adventure destination with multiple worlds thrown into one diverse landscape. One minute you feel like you're moonwalking on the island’s black beaches and the next you will appear to be following in the footsteps of your favourite Game Of Thrones character as you journey into the lush green landscapes. If you're looking for a trip that'll be the gift that keeps on giving for your Instagram account this is it. Here are the very different sides to Iceland that YOU NEED to explore…

1. Make The Stop-Over THE Destination

Stop over destinations tend to be a bit meh, right? Well, not this one. We did a two-day stop over on the island with Icelandair on the way to New York and it’s safe to say that Iceland managed to out-do the Big Apple. Travelling with the airline’s ‘Celebration Buddy Service’, we were given a buddy, Siggi Anton, who with his insane knowledge of Iceland, planned the most amazing adventures for us. Also if you bunked Geography because, well, CBA, here’s a chance for you to get that GCSE you never got by raiding your buddy’s knowledge. If you are planning something extra special, your buddy can help celebrate that too, one even planned this incredible underwater proposal. It’s like having the ultimate tour guide.

2. Go Snow Mobiling In ‘Antarctica’

James Bond circa Die Another Day, much? There is nothing quite like driving a snow mobile over an active volcano and the Mýrdalsjökull glacier to get the adrenalin pumping through your system. Book in with Arcanum.is for a two-hour tour, it comes with a free fetching orange reflective jumpsuit so what’s really stopping you?

3. Quad Bike Like A Boss On ‘Mars’

Clearly the best way to investigate Iceland’s conflicting landscapes is via some sort of Action Man-esque vehicle. There'is no better way to experience Iceland’s black lava sand beaches and the river strewn terrain which surrounds it than on the back of a ATV quad bike. The tour even includes stumbling upon many of Justin Bieber’s I’ll Show You video locations, including the plane wreck he skate boarded on. Well if it’s good enough for Beiber…

4. Chase Waterfalls In 'The Land Beyond The Wall'

Just like TLC once sung, chasing the waterfalls on the south coast of the island offers some real, ‘oh my god, I feel so at one with nature,’ moments. Skogafoss is by far the most epic and impressive along the Skoga River with the melting ice creating a very impactful moment you'd be hard pushed to ever forget. But if you want to find more secluded ones off the tourist track, do your homework on the Skoga river and you'll stumble across some real gems. Given the island’s other world quality, it’s no wonder it has made it’s way into many GOT episodes, with the south coast stepping in to simulate the land beyond The Wall.

5. Blue Is The Literally The Warmest Colour

For those who want a little less action, The Blue Lagoon is the location for you. Given that the geothermal spa is listed as one the 25 wonders of the world you would expect the 9 million litres of toasty water to be a touch touristy, so plan ahead. Book in for one of their in-water massages or cake your skin in the naturally created silica mud mask, and follow it up with an algae mask to leave you with skin so smooth you won’t be able to stop touching it. The natural waters have been known to help with such conditions as psoriasis but nothing will make you feel more alive than going from the hot water onto dry cold land. Brrr much!

It's safe to say Iceland gives great 'gram and for an added dynamic we suggest bringing along a polaroid frame...

