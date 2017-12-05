The Fashion Awards 2017: The Cheat Sheet on EVERYTHING You Need To Know

Tonight’s annual Fashion Awards, housed in the iconic Royal Albert Hall honored the equally iconic glitterati of the fashion industry with at times, an emotionally charged ceremony.

Taking to the stage, Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri paid tribute to the late Franza Sozzani who attended last year’s Fashion Awards just days before she died. Elsewhere Naomi Campbell gathered together a harem of super models to pay an equally impactful and emotional tribute to Azzedine Alaia, who passed away last month.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Rita Ora also performed George Michael’s Freedom to a crowd who were more than happy to take to their feet to ensure their voices were heard – in the true spirit of the song itself.

Prior to the in house action, the great and the powerful of the fashion industry walked the candle lined red carpet, greeted not only by Miss Piggy but our own Fashion and Celebrity Director, Josh Newis-Smith who talked to the likes of Maisie Williams about planning Sophie Turner’s hen party and talked Royal Weddings with Model of the Year, Adwoa Aboah and Amber Valetta amongst others.

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

Heading up the best dressed list however was Kaia Gerber who as a first time nominee made her Fashion Awards debut, looking every inch the modern model in her crop top co-ord which made for the perfect pairing. On a night not short of icons, Donatella Versace walked arm in arm with Lewis Hamilton into the venue whilst Selena Gomez served up a delicious slice of ‘Victoriana Sponge Cake’ in Coach.

But the night was about celebrating the winners and they were, in full:

Model of the Year: Adwoa Aboah

Outstanding Contribution to British Fashion Award: Christopher Bailey

British Designer of the Year- Menswear: Craig Green for Craig Green

British Designer of the Year- Womenswear: Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson

Accessories Designer of the Year: Jonathan Anderson for Loewe

Swarovski Award For Positive Change: Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior

Urban Luxe Brand: Off-White

Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Pat McGrath

British Emerging Talent – Womenswear: Michael Halpern for Hapern

British Emerging Talent – Menswear: Charles Jeffrey for Charles Jeffery Loverboy

Business Leader: Marco Bizzarri for Gucci

Special Recognition Award For Innovation: Stella McCartney

Style Icon: Donatella Versace